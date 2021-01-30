EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The consent agenda passed by Lewisburg Area School District directors at their most recent meeting noted the resignation of a principal.
The agenda's personnel report included the resignation of Jeremiah Bennett as principal of Linntown Intermediate School, effective Aug. 18. Bennett would serve through the end of the school year and into preparation for the following year. The board accordingly tabled agenda items on new positions and a 2021-22 organizational chart.
Directors heard from Bennett at their meeting, who noted about a dozen students were coming back to the school building from cyber school at the start of the next marking. He said photos were posted on the school Facebook site of students involved in an "I Have a Dream" writing project.
Bennett said it was done near the birthday holiday for the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the results were interesting. He noted a keen awareness of current events among the students as some of the papers covered topics including social justice, the inauguration, the events at the Capitol and the pandemic.
"They were well-written and aware of current circumstances," Bennett said. "It was neat to see the kids 'hearts into' wanting to be part of a better world."
Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School principal, noted that about 25 students were returning from cyber school or e-school for the second semester. Some were freshmen and thus new to the building.
Reber reminded directors that certain sophomores would soon be taking Keystone Exams. Though they are required, passing was not required for local graduation. Performance on the Keystones was a good indication of proficiency and knowledge needed for graduation.
Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, said they were working with Bucknell University athletics on a Black History Month reading project. The athletes will read books from the school library via Zoom. The students can then go check out the books from the library.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, said he school recently had to go remote learning on short notice. The one-day transition went well, and he credited teacher efforts and adaptation of families for successfully doing something unimaginable at the start of the school year. Drozin added that students also made valentines for delivery to senior living facilities.
