WHITE DEER — In early 1861, Abraham Lincoln left Springfield, Ill., by train on the way to his inauguration as 15th president of the United States.
His life would end before the return trip.
Lincoln, assassinated in mid-April 1865, came back to Springfield by rail in what a Civil War author says was the first funeral train for an American president.
Scott Mingus Jr., author of “A Carnival of Grief, The Lincoln Funeral Train in Pennsylvania,” described how assembling the train was one of the great achievements in the early days of the railroad industry.
During a recent presentation, Mingus told members of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Rail Historical Society the politics of the time were as unique as the logistics of the train itself.
As has been widely noted, Lincoln was the first president to be killed by an assassin. His assassin, John Wilkes Booth, was part of a wider plot driven by anger among defeated confederates, secessionists and others.
Mingus said the top people in the United States government faced dicey times in the days immediately after the shooting death.
“The vice president is brand new,” Mingus said. “There has been an attempt on (Andrew Johnson’s) life that backfired. Secretary of State William Seward is fighting for his life after another assassin knfed him. Nobody is really sure how far and how wide the conspiracy to de-head the United States government is.”
Edwin Stanton, secretary of war, reportedly took over the administration during what must have been a chaotic time. Notably, there was no immediate plan for what to do with the late president’s body.
Stanton, acting on the wishes of Mary Todd Lincoln, was charged with arranging transport not only of the president, but also the body of a son who had died in Washington. The son’s body would first need to be exhumed.
They decided the train’s route would go via Baltimore and Harrisburg, near the junction where Lincolm traveled to Gettysburg to dedicate the national battlefield cemetery.
Lancaster, Philadelphia, Trenton and New York would follow. Albany, Buffalo, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Michigan City, Indiana, Chicago and Springfield would complete the trip. The leg to Chicago, longer than a more direct route, was added after grumbling among that city’s leaders.
Mingus said a railroad car which was to be the president’s personal vehicle was being built at the time of the assassination. It was quickly transformed from what he described as a palace on rails to a funeral car.
The government only provided two other cars, one for baggage and another for passengers. The train would be handled by 17 private railroads which provided their own locomotives, fuel, crews and other passenger cars.
The trip included displays of Lincoln’s body in various towns along the way. Organizers made sure Lincoln’s body stayed relatively fresh by making sure an embalmer was on board.
Mingus reminded club members that on the scheduled dates for the funeral train, the extent of the assassination plot was still not known. Booth was still at large and there were plenty of security challenges.
The government arranged for a pilot train to go ahead of the real funeral train, to alert communities to be ready for the arrival of Lincoln’s body. Mingus said the pilot train was really more of a decoy during a volatile period.
“On board (were) United States generals, United States admirals, at least 25 congressmen,” Mingus observed. “You think this was a tempting target for whoever is still out there who killed Abraham Lincoln, and tried to kill Andrew Johnson and William Seward?”
Mingus said the crowds which saw the train go by and Lincoln’s body grew as the trip continued. He noted that local politicians vied for positions of prominence at many spots during the trip. However, political adversaries of the late president were universally conciliatory in the aftermath of the assassination and the trip of the funeral train.
The last rides of other deceased presidents have also been by rail, most recently George H.W. Bush, in 2018.
The bodies of assassinated presidents James Garfield, in 1888, and William McKinley, in 1901, were transported by train. The McKinkley funeral train traveled through Milton after the assassination of the 25th president in Buffalo, N.Y.
Franklin D. Roosevelt, in 1945, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1969, also were transported via funeral trains after their deaths from natural causes.
