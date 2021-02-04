MILTON — A Milton man is looking to his mother for inspiration as he prepares to audition for the NBC television singing competition “The Voice.”
“My mother (Linda Miller) was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer late (in 2019) and managed to beat it,” Jake Sandrick said. “She’s always been my inspiration, my rock.”
Her battle with cancer was valiant.
“(We) really thought she was not going to be around for Christmas 2020, but her doctors were excellent,” Sandrick said. “She dealt with chemo, radiation and surgery, and amazingly her blood tests now show cancer free.
“I would really like to make this work for her,” he continued. “I think that would be something special, for her.”
Sandrick’s first musical performance came in 1982 while he was growing up in Cherryville.
“I did my first solo when I was 4 years old, with Bethany Wesleyan Church,” he said.
“Everybody (in my family) is musically talented,” Sandrick continued. “I have two bachelors degrees from West Chester University, in music and music history.”
He has performed with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and operates his own karaoke business.
Sandrick moved to the Central Susquehanna Valley in 2003, and has lived in Milton since 2011. He works at Springs Window Fashions, near Montgomery.
His daughter, Cora Sandrick, is currently touring with the musical group Re-Creation.
“I’m so proud of her and what she’s doing,” Sandrick said.
In addition to Cora, Sandrick has three other children, Gabrielle, Arella and Sebastian.
In April, he will be debuting with a new band called “No Big Deal,” which he describes as “old guys playing high-energy rock.”
Sandrick has been considering trying out for “The Voice” for quite some time.
“People have been begging me to do this for a number of years,” he said. “I auditioned way back in the day for ‘American Idol.’ That was in 2001.”
Sandrick got to the stage of that audition process to just before appearing in front of the judges on television to determine if he would move on in the competition.
Several years ago, Sandrick sent in audition videos to “The Voice,” but was not accepted for additional auditions.
He recently reapplied for the opportunity to audition, and was granted a virtual audition appointment.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Sandrick will log on to a computer system and will be given 90 seconds to interact with producers from the program.
He plans to sing “Wrong Side of Heaven” by Five Finger Death Punch.
“It shows a very dynamic range, very early,” Sandrick said, of the song. “I have the ability to show a lot of what my voice can do in a very short amount of time.”
He’s unsure what the next stage of the process is after Friday, but hopes to progress beyond the audition.
“I want to do this now,” Sandrick said. “I’m hoping that I do make show.”
Rock is is favorite genre of music.
“That’s my main focus,” he said. “I pretty much listen to everything. I have degrees in music so I know a lot about classical music. I enjoy opera. I’ve done many different operas in my time, show tunes, plays, the whole nine yards.”
