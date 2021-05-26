LEWISBURG — The director of Union County Planning Department noted Tuesday that options to attract business to Great Stream Commons were being explored in case the KOZ (Keystone Opportunity Zone) tax break program was phased out.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County planning director, said businesses need to meet investment and job-creation criteria to qualify for a KOZ. He added that the KOZ program may expire in 2027 and that selling the idea of an extension to taxing bodies was difficult.
McLaughlin said the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) Act abatement program could continue in place of the KOZ. It would offer a tax abatement on property improvements only.
“The underlying land value is still taxed at full face value,” McLaughlin told commissioners during a work session. “It is just new investment in improvements, infrastructure and buildings would qualify for the tax abatement.”
Commissioner Jeff Reber asked if tax abatement opportunities had turned any businesses off from exploring Great Stream Commons. McLaughlin replied it was hard to conclude if business had actually been lost.
“We really don’t know what goes into their decision-making process,” McLaughlin said. “It is certainly one thing in that formula that companies use to decide on location. It is also availability of transportation, availability of labor and business-friendly climate of your state which we really do not have compared to other states we are competing with.”
Union County would have to adopt a resolution or ordinance to authorize a LERTA. School districts would have to agree and the township would have to adopt an ordinance. Tax abatement would go down 10% every two years, down to 60% after the maximum 10-year benefit.
McLaughlin said they would meet with Gregg Township supervisors and their solicitor on Monday, June 7. The township would need to designate Great Stream Commons as a LERTA zone.
McLaughlin added later that the state was currently asking KOZs to apply for extensions, but political support “ebbs and flows” for such incentives. There were currently no plans he was aware of for the KOZ program to be phased out at the end of its current run.
