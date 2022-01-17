WILLIAMSPORT — Victoria Hurwitz, director of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s physical therapist assistant program, recently completed a fellowship in Higher Education Leadership through the American Physical Therapy Association.
The fellowship provides developing and aspiring program directors in physical therapist and physical therapist assistant education programs with the skills and resources they need to be innovative, influential and visionary leaders.
The yearlong program included online learning modules provided by content experts, mentorship from experienced physical therapy program directors and higher education leaders, and implementation of a personal leadership plan and institution-based leadership project.
Hurwitz’s leadership project entailed developing and implementing a faculty mentorship program. Three new part-time faculty in the college’s physical therapist assistant program participated. The next step is to measure the effectiveness of the mentorship program by administering a survey, developed with the assistance of the college’s Assessment, Research and Planning Office.
Hurwitz, a licensed physical therapist, has served as the physical therapist assistant program director at Penn College since 2020.
She holds Doctor of Physical Therapy and Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees from the University of Miami, and she completed a Women’s Health Residency through the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education at Women’s Health Physical Therapy in Richmond, Va. She is a board-certified women’s health clinical specialist.
