DALLAS — Misericordia University has announced its.
Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean's list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. The following students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Local students named to the list include:
Sarah Burns of Winfield
Kylan Kurtz of Watsontown
Logan Moore of Lewisburg
Alexandra Snyder of Muncy
Colette Southerton of Lewisburg
Kylie Vasbinder of Mifflinburg
