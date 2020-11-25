MIFFLINBURG — Notices of three additional individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were received Wednesday afternoon by the Mifflinburg Area School District.
A news release issued by Superintendent Dan Lichtel indicated that Mifflinburg students from kindergarten to Grade 5 will thus receive remote instruction from Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Lichtel noted one of the three worked with students at Mifflinburg Elementary School while the other two were bus drivers.
"Everyone in the district who meets the (Department of Health) criteria for exposure have been or are being contacted and informed that they will need to self-quarantine for 14 days," the release continued. "Through contact tracing, we have determined that this will impact our ability to maintain adequate staff availability for both the elementary and intermediate levels for the immediate period after the Thanksgiving break."
Some activities at the schools will continue during the period of remote education starting Wednesday, Dec 2. Additional communication would be forthcoming regarding meal availability, special educational accommodations and extracurricular activities.
Similar changes were made to secondary school instruction earlier in the week.
