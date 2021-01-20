WILLIAMSPORT — On Feb. 1, College Relations at Pennsylvania College of Technology will launch its Center for Career Design, a physical space and operation on campus to bring students, alumni and industry partners together for all things career related.
The launch of the center will take place seven months after the announcement of the newly designated office of College Relations, comprising the Penn College Foundation, Alumni Relations, Career Services, Corporate Relations and Donor Relations.
The center will bolster collaboration among students, alumni and employers to ensure students’ career readiness, while enhancing alumni connections and fulfilling unmet workforce needs for the college’s corporate partners.
The Center for Career Design will offer a wide of virtual and in-person services.
Students will benefit from career readiness and networking opportunities, including: Career assessment, resume and cover letter development, interview preparation, skill-building on salary and relocation negotiation, networking with alumni and industry leaders and career fairs.
Alumni can stay connected and benefit from the following: Exploration of new career opportunities, resume and cover letter updates, career fairs, hiring Penn College students, speaking to students through career panels or in the classroom and participating in the Tomorrow Makers Program.
Industry partners can engage on campus, share their expertise and fill unmet workforce needs through: Campus and lab tours, on-campus and virtual recruiting, participation in the career fairs. job postings on the Penn College Career Hub, sharing expertise through Program Advisory Committees, networking with students, faculty and alumni, participating in the Corporate Tomorrow Makers Program, and connections to training and continuous education opportunities for incumbent workers.
The Center for Career Design will be located in the Madigan Library, Suite 321, which also serves as the new location for the Office of College Relations.
The space will offer a corporate and alumni lounge for guests to rest and recharge while on campus, interview rooms, a business station, networking event space and an open conference area.
