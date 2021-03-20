LEWISBURG — A community egg hunt, for children in fifth grade and younger, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks must be worn by everyone in attendance, age 3 and older.
