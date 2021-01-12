CAMP HILL — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), will be hosting a free virtual program on the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps as a part of their Lunch and Learn video series, at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Mike Piaskowski, manager of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps, will speak about the program and answer questions from viewers. The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is a program through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offering work experience, training, and environmental education to young stewards of public lands.
The Pennsylvania Outdoors Corps consists of two programs, a 10-month program for young adults age 18 to 25, and a six-week summer program for youth ages 15 to 18.
In 2020, more than 45 million people visited Pennsylvania state parks, an increase of nearly 8 million over 2019.
To learn more about the program, visit www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation or www.youtube.com/user/PAParksandForests.
Recordings of the video will remain on both channels for those who are unable to join for a live program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.