LEWISBURG — Several Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors and at least one principal expressed relief after the board agreed to spend $9.7 million on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) improvements at three schools and a maintenance building.
Directors chose from options for upgrades at Kelly Elementary ($3.2 million), Linntown Intermediate ($2.6 million) and the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School ($3.9 million). HVAC upgrades will also be made at the district maintenance building for $11,766. The middle school upgrade will include converting the building from electric to hot water heating.
Improvements for the “envelopes,” or barriers between areas which are climate controlled and those which are not were also approved. Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said the $48,421 in improvements for five buildings would maintain the efficiencies gained by the upgraded HVAC systems.
The HVAC improvements will be funded through savings accrued by refinancing $30 million in district debt issued in 2014. Refinancing and improvements were passed without dissenting votes.
Christian Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, thanked the board for going ahead with the project which will bring air conditioning to the school which hosts kindergarten through grade 3.
Directors including Virginia Zimmerman and Lisa Clark were pleased that the board had taken steps needed for the upgrades which had been talked about for years. Director Mary Brouse called it “money well spent,” but noted replacement of older district buildings was inevitable.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, LASD superintendent, was hopeful that the 2022-23 school year could begin with the upgrades in place.
Elsewhere, representatives of the Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) presented an annual overview of district support to directors and administrators. Bob Kallin, GDF board of directors chair, and Executive Director Ann Glock presented a $105,532 check to the district symbolic of what the foundation had raised in 2020-21.
Kallin noted over the year the GDF raised money for an ultra-violet printer for science, technology, engineering and math programs at the high school, picnic tables at the high school, tents for fresh air brakes and support for food insecurity programs and photography services for high school graduation.
Kallin said progress was being made as $109,000 had been raised for a greenhouse at the high school. Progress was also being made toward a $520,000 multi-purpose structure for high school athletic fields.
“It is long overdue,” Kallin said. “Anyone who has been to a sporting event on the fields knows our current bathroom situation is less than desirable.”
The structure, proposed for space between the turf field and the Brandon Kramm Memorial Baseball Field, would contain public restrooms, a concession stand, trainer’s room, maintenance and storage spaces.
Kallin noted that fundraising was a challenge during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as it was hard to make personal calls. But he was confident that people were re-energized and they would see success as they moved forward.
Directors John Rowe and Mary Ann Stanton were absent from the Thursday night meeting.
