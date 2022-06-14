CENTER VALLEY — DeSales University recently conferred degrees upon 486 graduating students, including several from the local area.
They included Nolan Beck of Mifflinburg who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
Kelsey Smith of Mifflinburg graduated summa cum laude graduated with bachelor's degree in medical studies.
Lydia-Kay Klinefelter of Mifflinburg graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing.
