Big races draw competitors, fans, to Central Pa. dirt tracks

SELINSGROVE — Gas prices may be soaring to record highs, but the hike isn’t enough to stop many race teams and fans from storming across Pennsylvania, taking in big events at dirt tracks which are known across the country.
The United States Auto Club’s (USAC) sprint car division is in the midst of a scheduled six-race stretch of events known as the Eastern Storm. The series kicked off Tuesday in Bechteslsville, and included stops Wednesday in Swedesboro, N.J., and Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg.
Thursday’s race, which was to have been contested at the half-mile Selinsgrove Speedway, was canceled due thunderstorms which moved across the region. However, the track is still bustling with activity during its busiest time of the year.
The Eastern Storm wraps up with races tonight in Port Royal and Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.
The Columbia County race will pay $6,000 to win. Also competing Sunday evening on the 3/8th-mile oval will be the All Pro SpeedSTRs and NY/PA IMCA Modifieds.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m., with grandstands opening at 5. A driver's meeting is slated for 5:45, with cars to first hit the track at 6:15.
Thus far, the 2022 Eastern Storm has drawn scores of fans to the tracks where the races have been held.
Although Thursday's event at Selinsgrove was canceled, track General Manager Steve Inch said the Eastern Storm is a boon for area businesses.
“A national touring division brings fans, and of course teams, in from other parts of the country,” Inch said. “They are staying in our hotels, they are eating in our restaurants in the local area.
“In the past, when we’ve run the USAC shows, people have told us they’ve flown in to see these races,” he continued. “It’s an asset, a good thing, when you have people come in, from the tourism aspect.”
Inch said Thursday’s race would have been the third time the USAC sprint car series would have competed at Selinsgrove. The series first raced at the track in 1971, before returning one year ago.
“We were calling it a race 50 years in the making,” Inch said. “It’s certainly a prestigious event for us to have here at Selinsgrove, considering USAC has been around for well over 50 years.”
Mitch Smith won the 1971 race contested at Selinsgrove Speedway. Smith also won that year's USAC sprint car race at Williams Grove.
"To fully appreciate what happened at Williams Grove during those USAC shows, one must realize that USAC ruled the Indy 500 back then and their drivers were widespread in all IndyCar races," a press release from Williams Grove, promoting the Eastern Storm, read. "And then along came 40-year-old Smith to destroy the USAC destinies during that famed season."
Inch said it was appropriate that California driver Justin Grant won the USAC sprint car 2021 return to Selinsgrove.
“He was instrumental in helping us get the race,” Inch said, explaining that Grant first visited the speedway while in Pennsylvania for a prior edition of the Eastern Storm and was impressed with the facility.
“When he looked at the place, he was amazed how big it was,” Inch said. “That’s usually the reaction we get when (drivers) walk in (for the first time)… It’s a wide-open, fast race track.”
This is a busy stretch of the season for the Selinsgrove Speedway. The track will host the 24th annual Super Late Model National Open Saturday evening. The event will pay $5,000 to win.
“It’s one of our longest-running races for the super late models,” Inch said. “The late models have been really strong here at Selinsgrove this year… We’re expecting a strong contingent of local drivers. I’m sure we’ll see some invaders as well. Five-thousand dollars is a pretty big payday.”
Inch said it’s “a lot of work” for a race track to prepare for hosting two major races within three days.
“We’ve done race weekends where the races were on back-to-back (days),” Inch said. “It’s nice having a day in between races.”
Had Thursday's race not been canceled, crews would have started preparing the track for Saturday’s event as soon as the checkered flag fell Thursday.
Selinsgrove Speedway — as well as other tracks across Pennsylvania — are in the midst of a busy stretch. Pennsylvania Speed Sprint Week will feature 10 races for 410 sprint cars to be contested at eight dirt tracks across Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The series kicks off June 24 at Williams Grove and includes the following: June 25 and Lincoln Speedway; June 26, BAPS Motor Speedway; June 28, Grandview Speedway; June 29, Port Royal Speedway; June 30, Hagerstown Speedway; July 1, Williams Grove Speedway; July 2, Port Royal Speedway; and July 3 Selinsgrove Speedway.
“For the most part, Selinsgrove has always had the (Speed Sprint Week) finale,” Inch said. “That comes with pluses and minuses. If the points chase is close, it creates a lot of drama going into that race… If some teams have a bad week, it could hinder the car count, a little.”
Inch said the series was founded more than three decades ago by Alan Kreitzer. Track promoters work together to craft the schedule each year.
“Even though we compete with each other throughout the season… we all realize the benefit of working together to put this series together,” Inch said. “it’s been so positive and so successful all these years.”
He said fans tend to travel distances to take in the series, with many taking in all 10 events. He hopes the high gas prices don’t impact the turnout for this year’s series.
“Hopefully fans are saving up and can come out and support the series,” Inch said.
He also stressed the importance of race fans supporting the local race tracks.
“The speedways can continue to operate only on support from fans and the race teams,” Inch said. “We appreciate everyone who comes out to the speedway and sees a show.
“Just like everyone else’s family band businesses, all of our expenses have gone up to operate the track,” he added. “It’s important for fans to get out to the track as much as they can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.