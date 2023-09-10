Lycoming College welcomes Class of 2027

Lycoming College recently welcomed the Class of 2027.

 PROVIDED BY LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College welcomed first-year and transfer students during the New Student Convocation on Aug. 24. In keeping with a long-held tradition, students marched through the David B Sykes Gate to mark the beginning of their academic year.

Student Senate officers and Chip Edmonds, Ed.D., executive vice president, then led the group through campus to Lamade Gymnasium where faculty, staff, family, and friends joined in celebration and recognition.

