SELINSGROVE — The Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Susquehanna Valley and KSLA Central PA will host a webinar — Widening Your Intercultural Lense" by Dr. Vicki Horunug Reyes — at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Attendees must pre-register by Feb. 20 at shorturl.at/svY17.
Reyes holds a Doctorate in Intercultural Studies with an Emphasis in Education from Biola University and will be participating from her home in Mexico.
Reyes obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bloomsburg University. She began her teaching career at North Schuylkill School District. For more than 30 years, Reye has lived and worked in Mexico, as a global worker. She will be sharing practical tips for those who want to cultivate an appreciation of and respect for cultural differences. Her emphasis will be on understanding families from other cultures.
This free workshop is designed for teachers of pre-kindergarten through grade 12. This educational session is open to all educators, administrators, preschool teachers, and homeschool parents. Para-professionals, pre-service teachers, college students, and interested community members are also invited to attend.
Teachers can receive 1.0 hour credited towards their Act 48 requirements by adding their PPID# during registration. All KSLA Susquehanna Valley meetings are free of charge. However, there will a $5 fee to process non-member Act 48 credits.
This fee is made payable by check to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to Mary Keiser, KSLA Susquehanna Valley Treasurer, 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844.
There will be no charge to process Act 48 credits for KSLA Susquehanna Valley members or KSLA members attending the virtual meeting.
Please contact Janice Adair at jadair1225@yahoo.com for a letter of commendation for evidence of attending the virtual meeting and or non members in need of Act 48 credit.
