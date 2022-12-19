Technical school receives donation

NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute administrators recently received a donation from Coterra Energy, in the form of Educational Improvement Tax Credits (EITC).
SUN Tech, based in New Berlin, is one of 26 career and technology centers, small and large, that Coterra has assisted across the state since 2010. To date, more than $1.3 million in EITC grants have been distributed by Coterra in Pennsylvania to help students cover the costs of instructional material, testing supplies, uniforms and certifications.
“In the past, we have received EITC funds, and used them for uniforms, shoes and other educational supplies for students,” SUN Tech Administrative Director David Bacher said. “For the 2022-23 school year, we were able to purchase uniforms, shoes and educational supplies for 27 students.”
“We’re excited for the jobs that are ahead, and we are making sure that we have the workforce for this next phase in Pennsylvania’s economic development,” said Coterra, director of external affairs George Stark.
“If we were unable to receive the contribution from Coterra, students and families would have to purchase uniforms and other supplies out of their pockets,” Bacher related. “In some cases, this could mean the difference between a student being able to attend our school or choosing to remain at their high school.”
The program is administered by Commonwealth Charitable Management (CCM), which has partnered with Coterra Energy for over 10 years in support of Career& Technology students across Pennsylvania.
CCM program manager Melissa Turlip related that “building a future relies on a variety of industries,” citing HVAC technicians and auto mechanics among specialized fields that are always in demand.
“We are grateful for the donation made by Coterra each year, and the staff at Commonwealth Charitable Management have been wonderful to work with,” Bacher said. “They are always helpful with any questions or special circumstances that we have. Our students are very lucky to have the support of these groups year after year.”
