Technical school receives donation

Students from SUN Area Technical Institute take a moment to thank Coterra Energy for a recent donation to supply uniforms and other educational supplies. Among them are, from left, Justin Weikel, Kylyn Adams, Colton Klinefelter, Abigail Ewing, Nikki Napolitano, Whitney Gudonis, Madison Varnes, Kaylee Jenkins, Sierra Thomas, Megan Kingsbury, Kendra Mull, Lauren Hackenburg, Erica Leitzel, Cadense Brown, Kristian Pilko, Ian Montalvo Ramos, Trevor Spade, Gabriel De La Cruz, Trey Bartholomew, Obed Ramos, Quincy Baker, and Jose Pe.

NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute administrators recently received a donation from Coterra Energy, in the form of Educational Improvement Tax Credits (EITC).

SUN Tech, based in New Berlin, is one of 26 career and technology centers, small and large, that Coterra has assisted across the state since 2010. To date, more than $1.3 million in EITC grants have been distributed by Coterra in Pennsylvania to help students cover the costs of instructional material, testing supplies, uniforms and certifications.

