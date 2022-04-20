MIFFLINBURG — Members of the Good Time 4-H Club met April 10 at the Limestone Township Building, to hold their monthly meeting.
The club talked about fundraising, upcoming county and state events and tagging dates for the county fair.
Paxton Haines did a presentation on his two goats. Abigail Imgrund presented on her Gold Award Project, where she will be working with classmates to create books written in English as well as Chinese. Serena Martin gave a presentation about the planet Mars.
Afterwards, club members participated in an Easter craft activity. The club also collected books for a Diamond Clover project.
Anyone interested in joining a 4-H club in Union County can contact Arielle Halpern at 570-556-4754 or abh5386@psu.edu.
