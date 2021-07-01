DANVILLE — Karen Murphy, Ph.D., R.N., executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at Geisinger, has been selected as one of Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for 2021, and has been named a 2021 Changemaker in Health by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).
Modern Healthcare’s annual list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives recognizes leaders who are paving the way to better health through innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations. Murphy was recognized for the Steele Institute’s role in Geisinger’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including early contact tracing efforts, automation and vaccine distribution.
Murphy and her team also used the pandemic as an opportunity to reimagine how care could and should be delivered in the future. This year’s class includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The inaugural HIMSS Changemaker in Health awards recognize 11 health care executives who challenge the status quo in their journeys to build a brighter health future. The awards celebrate innovative individuals as they lead change in their pursuit to improve care by harnessing the power of information and technology.
Before joining Geisinger, Murphy served as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health. Prior to her role as secretary, Murphy served as director of the State Innovation Models Initiative at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and as president and chief executive officer of Moses Taylor Health Care System.
