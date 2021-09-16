State Police At Stonington Assault
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Lancaster woman has been cited and was treated at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an alleged incident at 12:42 a.m. Sept. 12 along Larch road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Eboni Freeman, 25, was intoxicated, throwing items and screaming at multiple people at a home. Freeman was allegedly calmed, and troopers left the scene only to have to return when they allegedly found Freeman with her hands on the upper chest and neck area of a 25-year-old Sunbury woman. When advised of pending arrest, police said Freeman became hysterical and began making claims of self harm.
Harassment
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Sunbury allegedly attempted to punch a Sunbury man.
The incident was reported at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 along Mill Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Steven Stone Mather allegedly attempted to punch Bryan J. Fedder, 52, of Sunbury, as Fedder rode by on a motorcycle.
Burglary
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A Trevorton woman was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct following an alleged incident at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 along West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
Mahogany Peters, 34, was charged and jailed, police noted, following an alleged incident with Halie Urquhart, 25, Kelsey Lenig, 28, Brandy Swinehart, 42, all of Trevorton, and James Burgess, 34, of Herndon.
Theft by deception
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to open two bank accounts using the personal information of a 36-year-old Dalmatia woman, police reported.
The incident was reported at 9 a.m. Aug. 21 along Hickory Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Neither the bank, or the woman, lost any money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Theft
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Someone stole a sign belonging to a Sunbury man.
The incident was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sept. 8 along Mill Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The sign, valued at $250, belongs to Bryan Fedder, 52, of Sunbury, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Theft of vehicle parts
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Gabr Valderrama Pacheco, 24, and Jose Morales Santiago, 23, both of Sunbury, were caught attempting to steal wheels and tires from a vehicle.
Charges were filed in the alleged incident, reported at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 5 along Route 61, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
RUSH TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 51-year-old Danville woman to apply for unemployment compensation.
The incident was reported between 3 p.m. Aug. 12 and 8:21 p.m. Aug. 18 along Orchard road, Rush Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said $3,681 was stolen.
Drug possession
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Herndon man was arrested after troopers responded to an attempt to locate at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 9 along Ferry Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Clarence Sponenberg, 38, as arrested for possession, police reported.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MIDDLEBURG — A 44-year-old Mifflinburg man was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop at 11:39 p.m. Sept. 13 along South Main Street and East Willow Avenue, Middleburg, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Honda Pilot was stopped for an alleged violation, at which time the man was determined to be impaired. Charges are pending toxicology test results.
DUI
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A Maryland man was arrested for DUI after troopers stopped his vehicle for stopping along the roadway, then speeding off.
The stop of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jason McMillan, 39, of Frederick, Md., was made at 4:48 p.m. Aug. 1 along Ferry Hill Road and Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County, troopers noted. McMillan was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Harassment
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a physical altercation, however the victim, a 32-year-old Middleburg woman, refused to cooperate.
No charges were filed. The alleged incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sept. 7, in Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 59-year-old Beavertown man to open a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported at 10:21 a.m. Sept. 10 along Route 235, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 41-year-old Beavertown woman to open a fraudulent unemployment claim, police reported.
The incident was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 13 along Creek Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A case of unemployment fraud was reported by a 54-year-old Winfield man.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 14 along Silent Hollow Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 59-year-old Beavertown man to open a fraudulent unemployment claim.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 10:10 a.m. Sept. 13 along Campground Lane, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 70-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman to open a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported at 2:52 p.m. Sept. 13 along Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 3:16 p.m. Sept. 13 along East Third street at Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jerry S. Walls, 79, of Montoursville, was traveling north through the intersection when it struck an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Morgan E. Heap, 22, of Montourssville. Both drivers were belted.
Walls will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 8:05 p.m. Sept. 15 along Northway Road at East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1998 Lexus GS300 driven by an unnamed person failed to yield right of way when it turned onto East Third Way nd struck a northbound 2003 Suzuki Aerio.
The driver of the Lexus will be issued a warning for traffic-control signals, police noted.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle struck a legally parked 2020 Toyota Tacoma Sept. 9 along Orchard Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, police reported.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Strangulation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was cited and arraigned after he allegedly choked and punched a 38-year-old Montoursville woman at 4:03 p.m. Aug. 4 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Davere McClain, 48, was taken into custody after a warrant was issued, troopers noted.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Montoursville woman allegedly paid a suspect $920 for remodeling services which were not completed.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 14 along Haas Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of motor vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Three juvenile suspects were identifed and charges are pending following a hit-and-run crash at 3:38 a.m. Sept. 11 along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the vehicle, a Honda CRV, had been stolen. Charges of theft and receiving stolen property are pending further investigation, it was noted.
The vehicle was traveling west when it approached the intersection with Miller Avenue, swerved off the right side of the road, struck a stop sign and continued south. The vehicle was located in a parking lot along Westminster Drive.
Criminal mischief
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A front window at the residence of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was broken with damages estimated at $1,350.
Troopers said the act appears to be the result of a BB gunshot from a passing vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
The incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 10 along Route 54, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa. Firearms indictment
HARRISBURG — A federal grand jury has indicted James Lampley, 29, of Williamsport, on firearms charges.
According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that in July 2021, Lampley, who is prohibited from possessing firearms based on a prior conviction, possessed a shotgun and a handgun with an obliterated serial number.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur is prosecuting the case.
The maximum penalty under federal law for each count is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
State Police At Milton Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Trout Run woman was arrested for retail theft and false identification following an alleged incident at 4:08 p.m. Aug. 24 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Townshiop, Union County.
The woman allegedly stole items valued at $896.54.
