Township de-certifies Potts Grove Fire Company

POTTS GROVE — Citing “actions of the Potts Grove Fire Company and Potts Grove Fire Company Quick Response Squad,” the East Chillisquaque Township Board of Supervisors on Monday, Feb. 7, de-certified the entities from providing emergency services.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the supervisors said the action was taken “solely due to the actions of” the department “in order to protect the citizens of East Chillisquaque Township.”
According to the release, the Milton Fire Department will provide emergency services to the township. Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said borough council will need to approve the coverage during its Wednesday, Feb. 9 meeting.
“There will be a financial arrangement for providing fire protection services,” said Novinger, who added that terms of the agreement will be available during the council meeting.
“The Potts Grove Fire Company will be given a year or longer, if required, to meet its by-laws and the state and federal requirements,” the press release said.
The township provided a copy of a Jan. 3 letter Supervisor Tom Fisher sent to Potts Grove fire Chief David Eister and Administrative President Eric Satteson requesting copies of numerous documents be given to the supervisors by Monday, Feb. 7.
The following were requested: All required certifications for each tactical officer position, based on 2012 department by-laws and current state and federal requirements; supporting documents that incoming tactical officers meet the requirements of their positions; Pennsylvania State Police background checks, as well as child abuse background checks, for all responders; all member names, for workman’s compensation insurance; a copy of the 2012 department by-laws; a copy of the department’s operating guidelines; and a current Pennsylvania Department of Health Quick Response license.
“If the above information isn’t received complete and clearly stated, the supervisor’s board will take additional action to provide emergency services for the people of East Chillisquaque Township,” the letter stated.
Eister did not immediately respond to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment.
Copies of the township supervisor’s Jan. 3 meeting minutes, obtained through a Right to Know request filed by The Standard-Journal, highlight a discussion which took place during the meeting between Satteson and supervisors.
According to the minutes, Satteson told supervisors Eister was the only officer who did not have the required certifications to hold his position.
Fisher questioned the validity of the certifications, and displayed a spreadsheet of certifications which he said was provided by the department.
“(Fisher) stated that the officers are not meeting all requirements of the current Potts Grove Fire Company 2012 by-laws and the 2017 addendum, requiring child background clearances,” according to the minutes. “Tom specifically stated to Eric Satteson that newly elected fire chief (David Eister) did not have the by-law required certifications for EMT, Rural Fire Ground Water Movement or Hazmat Operations Refresher courses.”
In addition, Fisher alleged that Capt. Aaron Ireland did not complete Firefighter 1, Rural Fire Ground Water Movement or Hazmat Operations Refresher courses. He said Assistant Chief Brian Messersmith did not complete a Hazmat Refresher Course.
According to the minutes, Satteson told supervisors the department’s Quick Response Squad vehicle did not have a current certification.
Supervisor Chris Trate said supervisors had been asking about department qualifications “for years,” according to the minutes.
“Tom stated that the township needs a current report of certifications and noted a lack of respectfulness of the Potts Grove Fire Company towards the board of supervisors,” according to minutes.
“The township supervisors greatly appreciate the time and effort given by the men and women of the Potts Grove Fire Company and hope that the fire company will be able to be reinstated,” the press release read. “The supervisor’s action is intended to allow the fire company time to get their tactical certifications in order so they can again provide emergency services to the township.”
