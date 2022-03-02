LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes in April.
The following will be held:
• Newborn Care, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday April 4 and Monday April 11, Evangelical Community Hospital, Miller Conference Center.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Evangelical Community Hospital, Miller Conference Center
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule a class.
• Child Safety Seat Checks, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Classm 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 15, Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network, Bone Health and Osteoporosis Prevention, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. evanhospital.com/Wellness360.
• Eat More and Lose Weight, 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Register online or call 570-768-3200.
• Safe Sitter, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Freedom from Smoking, call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
• Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, call 570-768-3200 for more information.
Call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com for registration.
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings in April.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen, 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 15 at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen, 6:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 19, Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood Pressure Screening, Blood Sugar Screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, Sunbury YMCA
• Blood Pressure Screening, Blood Sugar Screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center
• Blood Pressure Screening, Blood Sugar Screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, Milton YMCA
• Blood Pressure Screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, Mifflinburg YMCA
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of support groups in April.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 18 at a location to be determined. Call 570-522-2378 for more information or to register.
• Life After Loss, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays April 21 through May 26, Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-522-2157 for required registration.
Call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com for more information.
