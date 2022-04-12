MILTON — Evolution of the Miltonian continues through a partnership forged between Bucknell University and The Improved Milton Experience (TIME)
Bucknell Management 101 students recently cleared accumulated debris from the rear of the building, facing the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. The historic building — utilized decades ago as a fire station, jail and borough hall — sits along South Front Street, across from the Milton Moose Family Center.
George Venios, TIME executive director, said the effort also includes work on Riverview Park, which includes the house adjacent to the Miltonian at 170 S. Front St.
“What we are doing currently with that house is that we area basically gutting it,” Venios said. “The next phase of that will be some renovations once we have plans back from our architect (Ted Strosser).”
Part of the exercise for the Management 101 students is to help determine the best use of the facility in combination with the Miltonian. Venios noted that they have been advised in the process by Doug Diehl, borough code enforcement officer.
Venios added that TIME has partnered with Bucknell on things such as a walking tour and planned to do more in the summer for the 50th anniversary of the Agnes floods. The partnership has been ongoing since 2007, when they combined to help build The Jungle Teen Center.
“They have been instrumental almost every year since then,” Venios said. “Several major projects have included the creation of Chef’s Place (and) the MakerSpace program.”
The MakerSpace, at the site of The Jungle, was developed as a workforce development site with five spaces or modules. Venios said its primary goal is to get high school students prepared for work after high school through related work through a module. He noted all age groups may find something of value in a MakerSpace module.
Management 101, a program of the Freeman College of Management, requires university students to set up a corporation complete with a CEO.
Each corporation produces a product which is sold to benefit a nonprofit. A community outreach with a nonprofit or other community organization is also part of the program.
Paris Abbott, Building Better Business CEO, said the company is selling a sweatshirt printed with the words “Shop Local” and references to Milton and Lewisburg. The shirt was produced through Jordanna Adams, a local retailer.
“We wanted to bring the community back to The Jungle and to show them the opportunities which happen there,” Abbott said. “Along with that we can expose them to the possibilities of starting their own business. We have a couple of different people in the company who have experience with that.”
As many as 20 Company B members spent recent mornings working at the Miltonian. A workshop was also arranged by Bucknell students to help local students develop ideas and plans of action.
Venios said the exact function of the Miltonian facility is still unclear. He envisioned a “pop up shop” rather than a convenience store.
“Some of the things made at our MakerSpace, we will have available to sell,” Venios said. “That could be anything from Christmas ornaments to park benches.”
Stakeholders, including students and TIME members, see the Miltonian and the area around it rising again.
