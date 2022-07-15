Throughout most of the history of motorsports, there have been eras dominated by one or two drivers and/or teams. Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson each had their turn as NASCAR dominators. Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and even current driver Lewis Hamilton had years where virtually no one could beat them in Formula 1. AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti are considered two of IndyCar’s greats for their years of domination.
However, since Jimmie Johnson won his seventh — and final — NASCAR championship in 2016, the tide has apparently started to turn as six different drivers have won the Cup championship in each of the last six years. Only Kyle Busch in 2019 has been a repeat champion, as he was also crowned in 2015.
The competitiveness of motorsports isn’t just evidenced by the drivers currently winning major championships.
Aside from possibly Max Verstappen in Formula 1, motorsports currently lacks one driver or team dominating any major series. That was exemplified just two weeks ago as both Formula 1 and the NASCAR Cup series had drivers celebrating their first career victories on the same day — Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in England, and NASCAR’s Tyler Reddick in Wisconsin. At the same time, former Australian V8 SuperCars champion Scott McLaughlin was scoring just his second IndyCar win in Mid-Ohio.
In the Cup series this year, 13 different drivers have scored victories. With just 16 slots available for race-winning drivers to compete for the championship over the final 10 weeks, this may be the first season which NASCAR’s slogan of “win and you’re in (the playoffs)” is not valid. It may take more than winning a race for a driver to contend for this year’s NASCAR championship.
Variety has also been the slice of life this year in the IndyCar series, where six different drivers have scored victories over the nine races contested thus far this year.
While I firmly believe it’s a good thing that so many different drivers are winning races in a variety of motorsports divisions, that also comes with a price.
Aside from Hamilton and Verstappen in F1, and possibly Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson in NASCAR, motorsports generally lacks current drivers whose names transcend the sport.
Ironically, it may be Mexican drivers who currently have the most passionate fans in both NASCAR and IndyCar.
Daniel Suarez — who broke a long losing streak to score his first NASCAR Cup win in June at Sonoma — and his fellow countryman Pato O’Ward in IndyCar have the most passionate fans following them in their respective series.
I recently witnessed first hand the hype surrounding O’Ward as I attended the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio.
Stationed along a fence line, a small group of Mexican fans were decked out in O’Ward shirts, wearing sombreros and passionately waving Mexican flags constantly as he dominated the opening laps of the IndyCar race.
Unfortunately, when O’Ward fell out with a mechanical problem, his fans left the track. They didn’t care about any other driver, or even about the outcome of the race. At $55 per ticket, I certainly wouldn’t have left without knowing who won.
I have seen similar passion among other Latin fans. When Juan Montoya scored a win in the 500-mile IndyCar race at Pocono in 2014, the Columbian fans were wildly cheering the victory of their countryman. In fact, I wrote a column after that race in which I remarked that Montoya received more cheers than the immensely popular Dale Earnhardt Jr. did after he won Cup races at the track.
I also noted that U.S. fans should be as passionate about their drivers as the international fans are.
Wouldn’t it be amazing to see groups of fans passionately waving U.S. flags the next time Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi or Josef Newgarden dominate the opening laps of an IndyCar race?
NASCAR fans from Georgia are clearly passionate about Elliott. Fans were cheering wildly as he raced up front Sunday in Atlanta, and he was greeted by a chorus of cheers as he claimed his third checkered flag of the season.
Should Elliott continue to win — and contend for his second series championship — he will elevate NASCAR back to a level of popularity it achieved when his father Bill was among a group of superstar drivers winning races on a regular basis.
