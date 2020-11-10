DANVILLE — Emergency repairs of a bridge along Interstate 80 westbound in Valley Township, Montour County, has been completed. The bridge crossed Route 54.
The contractor, J. D. Eckman Inc., completed the final repairs during the overnight hours Monday, Nov. 9, and was able to reopen the Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp at exit 224 from Route 54 on Tuesday morning, Nov. 10.
The ramp has been closed to traffic since an over-height vehicle damaged the structure in August.
