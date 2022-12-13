LEWISBURG — The number of Union County residents who have access to broadband is an issue currently being studied by the county commissioners and representatives from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the commissioners are asking for members of the public to provide input on whether their homes are served with broadband internet, or if they have internet service at all.
Once there, residents are to verify their address and name of their internet service provider, if they have one. Commissioners said those who don't have internet access and would like to participate to call the GIS Office at 570-524-8739 to verify a their address and information.
The survey must be completed by Jan 13.
In November 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that included $65 billion dollars to improve high-speed internet access and affordability. The broadband funding in the bill is aimed at building high-speed internet networks, helping low-income families pay for service, and a digital equity program.
Of the IIJA funding, Richards said Pennsylvania will receive between $1 and $1.6 billion.
Broadband funding will be allocated within the next few years based upon the FCC maps data, indicating the number of unserved or underserved residences in the county.
Richards said she knows there is limited or no access to internet in some areas of Union County.
"We've known for sometime Union County has unserved or underserved residents, especially in Union County's west end," she said.
According to Richards, the lack of residents with internet access was apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when school doors were closed and students were required to take online courses. Some students couldn't take online courses due to a lack of internet access.
Even now, the commissioner said the Union County West End Library has residents that come to specifically use the internet at the library.
Richards said broadband internet can be achieved through towers placed strategically, and often used for mobile telephone service as well.
As the region is surrounded by mountains and hills, Richards said the area isn't always conducive to broadband access. Therefore, fiberoptic cables are needed to provide broadband access.
Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber said it was hoped residents would be able to use the online resource to check their internet speed. However, that's not the case.
"There's not a mechanism on the map where residents can test their internet speeds and possibly challenge the results," Reber said. "The site does not measure internet speeds nor does it take into consideration the financial obligations of a customer, should that customer want upgrades."
