Hotel operators optimistic in 2022

LEWISBURG — The appeal of the Little League World Series translated to what looks like a normal rate of hotel use this year.
Andrew Miller, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau executive director, said a recent call to Little League International indicated they were excited over a return to a full two weeks of regular activity in South Williamsport.
Miller said recent calls to hoteliers in the region also resulted in expectations of business as usual. However, they indicated there is a new pattern in the way reservations are made.
“Reservations are being made about two-to-three days out,” Miller said. “What is happening is that reservations are not really being made in advance. At the time when I spoke with them they still had reservations for Little League, but all of them were optimistic that they would be close to sold out when Little League came.”
Miller said the Little League World Series conservatively brings in about $35 million to the Williamsport area with about $2 million spent in the local part of the valley. He hopes a study of local spending can be completed by this time next year.
The number of available hotel rooms in the Lewisburg area was fairly steady compared with pre-pandemic levels. Miller noted some lodging inventory was out of service to the public due to Bucknell University’s need for off-campus housing.
“There are some lingering effects because we are not 100% over the pandemic,” Miller said. “It makes sense for off-campus student housing to exist in order to protect and isolate should they need to do so.”
Miller added that Shamokin Dam-area hotels are optimistic for the two weeks of Little League activity. The recently opened Lewisburg Fairfield Inn by Marriott also helped maintain room availability.
Food service changes required changes of plans for some people.
Miller said his office is frequently visited by travelers who had not heard of the closure of the nearby County Cupboard. When that happens, Miller said visitors are asked what kind of food they are looking for and are directed toward the many choices available.
Bucknell University Media Relations was asked about the university’s use of local lodging for the sequestering of students and offered the following reply.
“Bucknell has 80 rooms reserved at two area hotels. However, please note on our COVID-19 Information website (www.bucknell.edu/life-bucknell/covid-19-information) that in accordance with the American College Health Association’s recommendations for the fall 2022 semester, and in keeping with the approach used by many of our peer schools, symptomatic students who test positive for COVID-19 at Student Health or those who self-report a positive test result will isolate in their residence, whether on or off campus.
“They also have the option to isolate at their permanent residence. The university will offer limited isolation housing for students in extraordinary circumstances.”
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
