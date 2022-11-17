Northumberland County Courthouse Sentencings
• Jason Dillow, 39, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property.
• David A. Dehoutaint Jr., 46, of Mount Carmel, 6 to 12 months in county jail, credit for 184 days served in prison, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Jeremiah Bush, 36, an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, 24 to 48 months in state prison, 344 days credit for time served in prison, costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Joseph J. Daya, 19, of Shamokin, 18 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for fleeing or attempting to elude police; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; 18 months’ probation, $50 fine plus costs for criminal trespass.
• Brett Landau, 34, of Shamokin, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence, may be re-paroled to an inpatient rehab facility if recommended by a drug and alcohol assessment on or after Jan. 1, 2023, fines, fees and costs for receiving stolen property; same sentence plus one-year consecutive probation, fines, fees and costs for possessing an instrument of crime; one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Thomas Madden III, 23, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance; two years’ probation, fines, fees and costs for simple assault; recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence, may apply for re-parole immediately, one-year consecutive probation, fines, fees and costs for receiving stolen property.
• Justin Young, 32, of Shamokin, time served (281 days) to 12 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton One vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Calvin Mosley, 28, of Greenwood, Del., was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of unknown injuries following a crash which occurred at 3:38 a.m. Nov. 14 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2010 International driven by Mosley lost its brakes and overturned.
Drug possession
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Vivian Herbert, 42, of Milton, was charged after troopers reported finding a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred at 9:12 a.m. Nov. 7 along Interstate 80 westbound, Valley Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Three Mifflinburg boys — ages 15, 16 and 17 — were charged after troopers said they entered an authorized area of the Spirit Halloween Store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, and caused $3,696 in damage to drywall.
The incident occurred at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 21 at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
