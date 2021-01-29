It’s an amazing feeling sitting in the nearly vacant front-stretch grandstands at Daytona International Speedway at 6 o’clock on a Sunday morning, watching drivers fight tooth-and-nail for the lead of an automobile race which took the green flag 15 hours prior.
On two different occasions — 2008 and 2010 — I attended the 24-hour sports car race which is contested annually at Daytona International Speedway. Although I was not at the track for the entire 24-hour contest either time, there’s no doubt my favorite time of the race is the early Sunday morning hours.
It amazes me that more than halfway through a 24-hour automobile race, drivers still fight an intense battle for the lead. The same scenario seems to unfold every year.
Although sometimes the race is a “runaway” for the overall win in the closing stages, I expect this year’s race to be hotly contested from start to finish.
Many die-hard race fans have a “bucket list” of automobile races they hope to attend. Although I’ve been to the 24-hour race at Daytona twice, the event is definitely on the list of races I hope to return to. Aside from this year — due to the pandemic — I search each year for last-minute discounted airline rates to Florida, just in case I can land a deal to fly south to take in one of the biggest sports car races of the year in the U.S.
The infield at Daytona is traditionally packed for the 24-hour race. However, I prefer to sit in the grandstands — which are nearly vacant in the early morning hours — as you have an incredible view of the entire “roval” at Daytona.
I hold many special memories from the two races I attended. First and foremost, I marvel that so many drivers from various motorsports disciplines compete in the race, including top drivers from NASCAR and IndyCar.
The 2008 race looked like it was going to go to a team led by driver Joao Barbossa, until the car’s engine blew just a couple of hours shy of the checkered flag flying.
Instead, it was a Chip Ganassi Racing team entry claiming the victory with a superstar driver lineup featuring Juan Montoya, Dario Franchitti, Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas.
I’ll always remember members of the crowd cheering “Juan Pablo!” as Montoya led in the closing minutes of the race.
However, the cheers for the popular Colombian that day were nothing like those at Pocono in 2014. After Montoya won a 500-mile IndyCar race contested there, the largely Colombian crowd cheered loudly. To honor their support, Montoya went into the grandstands and started signing autographs for fans after his victory celebration.
Chip Ganassi has a history of success in the 24-hour race at Daytona. Cars owned by the motorsports magnet have claimed the overall victory in the race six times.
For Ganassi, the fortunes turned in 2010 as the late Justin Wilson was leading in a Ganassi car when he pulled into the garage area, mistakenly thinking something was going wrong with the car.
A Porsche wheeled by Barbosa — along with co-drivers Terry Borcheller, Ryan Dalziel and Mike Rockenfeller — ended up taking the victory.
Like my Montoya memory, there’s one near encounter with Barbosa which I had that I’ll long remember.
In 2012, I attended my first sports car race at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut.
As I was driving along the road to the track, I feared I may be lost as it seemed like I was driving through a wooded area. I stopped and asked someone who was outside working if I was on the correct road.
After the man affirmed I was headed in the right direction, a woman with two children in the car stopped behind me, and asked if it was the correct road to the track.
I remarked to myself the woman didn’t seem like a race fan, and also noted how polite she was. I later realized — when I saw them together at the track — that was Barbosa’s wife and children.
I am anxiously awaiting the day in which I can forge more memories from attending the 24 Hours of Daytona.
