What comes to your mind with this column title? Looking Out for help? For trouble? For the future? For your family coming home? For opportunities? For employment? For a vacation? For money to drop from the sky? For rain? For another car or sport vehicle? For bargains? Oh, there are many more ideas come to my head. But my thoughts take a new direction today. How about looking out the window? Looking out for Jesus.”
You may have to stop a few moments and look for something new. I stopped just now, and here is what I saw for the first time since living here for five-plus years. It happens that I walk my property front and back every day, I get a bouquet of flowers and deadhead the spent roses. I also take off dead day lilies.
Today I noticed my favorite day lily plant (which has been blooming prolifically) is on its last roundup. There will be a few blooms for about four days. My four tomato plants have an abundance of green tomatoes, and a few blossoms still coming. I found some ceramic Easter eggs, which I picked up.
I water them all regularly, but one fledgling rhododendron had two more dead stems. I also noticed my mailbox is crooked. Hmmmm.
My big news on looking out is that I can now see out at one location in he basement. It bothered me all 5 years living here that there is no downstairs exit. The only place to enter and exit is from the kitchen. There is surface ground on all four sides. This year the Lord has prompted me to take action.
Steve Keister and Son, Winfield, have just finished an egress window exit from the basement. I am very happy. It allows natural light to come into the basement as well as make an exit possible. The window opening is 41” and is off the basement floor about forty inches. A chair, step ladder or stool provides enough height to step out, then step over the egress wall. Grandson Deacon wants to play in it and pretend it is a rocket ship.
And now, I have one sunny location in the basement. There, I plan to keep “over winter” plants instead of in the laundry/office room where they were always in the way!
While living on this earth, there are always things to look out for, things to fix, and things to take into account. We need to be responsible for the needs of our family, giving and helping others, doing God’s work as he leads us, and seeking above all to do His will.
But the most important of all is clearly stated in the Scriptures. We are not to look to the corruption of the world, but to seek to serve and obey the God of the universe. Here it is: “Romans 12:2, “Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.”
The meaning of this verse is so clear, it needs very little commentary. Look to Jesus. It is He who authored and finished everything necessary to give us faith to follow him. He set the foundation for how this is to be.
According to the Scriptures, we owe a debt for the cost of our sin. The debt is death. But in this verse, you see that Jesus endured the cross, gave every drop of his blood willingly, even though he had no debt of his own, because He was always the perfect Son of God. His Holy Father could not look upon the sin that Jesus bore for us on the cross, and God turned his back on his son.
Jesus took the punishment for your sin, and my sin on that cruel cross. God accepted the perfect sacrifice and now we can be forgiven. When we are sorry for our sin and repent, asking Jesus to forgive us; then the sufficient blood o f Jesus removes our sin and makes us clean and forgiven.
“I look to Jesus, the author and finisher of my faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” Are you looking out to him too?
Furthermore, the Bible clearly teaches that Jesus is coming again. Are you looking for Him? I am!
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.