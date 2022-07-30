What comes to your mind with this column title? Looking Out for help? For trouble? For the future? For your family coming home? For opportunities? For employment? For a vacation? For money to drop from the sky? For rain? For another car or sport vehicle? For bargains? Oh, there are many more ideas come to my head. But my thoughts take a new direction today. How about looking out the window? Looking out for Jesus.”

You may have to stop a few moments and look for something new. I stopped just now, and here is what I saw for the first time since living here for five-plus years. It happens that I walk my property front and back every day, I get a bouquet of flowers and deadhead the spent roses. I also take off dead day lilies.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.

