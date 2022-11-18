State Police at Milton Drug possession
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Jason Rafter, 43, of Youngsville, was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while troopers were serving a warrant.
The incident occurred at 3:21 p.m. Nov. 7 at 284 Rhoades Hill Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Jorddin Rodgers, 23, of Danville, was charged after allegedly striking Kathryn Jones, 24, of Danville, in the face, chest and shoulders.
The incident occurred at 8:05 a.m. Nov. 15 at Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:53 p.m. Nov. 15 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2021 Nisan Juke driven by Menalie Wallace, 62, of Watsontown, attempted to pass a 2015 International Harvester snowplow driven by Shane Fawver, 55, of Mount Pleasant Mills when snow hit Wallace’s windshield. Her car then struck the front of Fawver’s vehicle.
One-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Middleburg man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 4:39 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 104, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Eric Steinhauer, 20, of Middleburg, went off the roadway, struck a tree and ditch.
One-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:32 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 522, west of Southview Drive, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brent Blair, 24, of Middleburg, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Blair was cited with false reports due to failing to utilize his seatbelt.
Terroristic threats
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Roger Rearick, 53, of Greenwood, S.C., was charged after allegedly sending harassing text messages to a 28-year-old Middleburg woman.
The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021, along New Berlin Highway, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Amber Kantz, 39, of Richfield was cited for harassment in an incident involving a 10-year-old boy.
The incident was reported at 12:09 a.m. Oct. 25 in West Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:25 a.m. Nov. 13 along South Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Focus driven by Celeste Orner, 18, of Hughesville, failed to stop at a red light from the Interstate 180 eastbound ramp and struck a 2019 Ford Eco Sport driven by Milton Orner, 79, of Millmont. Celeste Orner was cited with traffic-control signals.
One-vehicle crash
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Johnny Austin Jr., 43, of Danville, was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 8:01 p.m. Nov. 10 along Route 118, east of Old Lairdsville Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by Austin Jr. exited the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. He was cited with driving on roadways
