Culinary students add service to lessons in food sustainability

Students in a Sustainability of Food Systems class visit the kitchen of Firetree Place, where they served a meal to children in the after-school program. Before heading to Firetree, the group visited the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, where they used ingredients available through the organization to produce the meal. Firetree Place is one of the food bank’s partners. From left, Lance P. Bierly, of Centre Hall; Bryan Aguilar, of Reading; Nataly Acosta, of Shillington; Zoie B. Boyer, of Watsontown; Kayla M. Wilson, of Williamsport; Connor J. Raudenbush, of Fleetwood; Kelsyn M. Hart, of Linden; Chef Michael J. Ditchfield, instructor of hospitality management/culinary arts; and Mike S. Dinan, of Williamsport.

 Provided by Jennifer A. Cline/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Students at Pennsylvania College of Technology who spent eight weeks learning about sustainable food systems — including visits to area farms that make the most of their resources — wrapped up their learning with another sustainability concept: food security.

The students, all studying culinary arts, learned how they can be a link in the chain that connects food with those who need it. Namely, they spent the afternoon in the kitchen of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Williamsport, using ingredients available there to prepare a nutritious meal for children who attend the after-school program at Firetree Place, one of the Food Bank’s partners.

