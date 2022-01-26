HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 24.
The Wolf Administration this week unveiled the first component of its multi-layered initiative to support Pennsylvania’s healthcare staffing shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first state-directed healthcare strike team is now deployed and more are on the way.
Meanwhile the administration is encouraging residents to avoid seeking COVID-19 tests at hospitals by taking an active role in increasing testing capacity throughout the commonwealth
Weekly Update
Pennsylvania continues to make strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated by working closely with vaccine providers, grassroots organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 24, 75.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5–18 vaccinated, officials noted. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction: 382,064 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
• 272,327 booster doses administered in the past week.
• 22,076 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
• 38.5% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days Monday, Jan. 17 –Sunday, Jan. 23:
The daily average number of cases was 15,294.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24 was 12.8 percent lower than on Jan. 17. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 16.1% and 14.2%, respectively.
Approximately 27.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
31.3% of all ventilators statewide are in use.
