Marshals apprehend Milton man

Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.