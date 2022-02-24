Marshals apprehend Milton man

MILTON — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended a 38-year-old Milton man at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the 1 block of Broadway Street.
Bradley Young was taken into custody without incident for violating conditions of Pennsylvania State Parole, according to information released by Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Steve Rowe, of the Warrants/Fugitive Task Force, Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Young was turned over to the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, Rowe said.
According to online court records, Young entered guilty pleas to retail theft in 2004, and driving under the influence in 2009 and 2012. A driving under the influence charge was also filed in 2013.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer announced during Wednesday’s borough council meeting that his officers assisted the U.S. Marshals that morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.