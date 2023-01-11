Museum announces art exhibit

Donna Shaffer, in front of the new exhibit at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum.

 PROVIDED BY LISA LEIGHTON

BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, located at 2 W. Seventh St., has announced the opening of a new art exhibit titled “The Abstract Naturalism of Donna Shaffer: Paintings Inspired by Nature.”

Shaffer is part of the North Mountain Art League (NMAL), which has a permanent exhibit area in the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum.

