DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held its 29th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Friday, Aug. 25, at Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. During the tournament, Service 1st presented two local charities with donations totaling $60,000.
“Our annual charity golf outing has become a special tradition at Service 1st,” said Bill Lavage, president/CEO, Service 1st. “Together, over the past 29 years, we’ve been able to support a number of local organizations making a difference in our communities. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who continues to support this event.”
Beneficiaries of the 29th annual Service 1st golf outing include: Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) and Wreaths Across America, Montour Chapter.
“It is always a great feeling to give back to our local charities that help make the North Central PA Region such a spectacular place to live,” said Jeff Balestrini, chief lending officer, Service 1st and Service 1st Golf committee chair. “It takes a lot of support and dedication from our golf committee members, credit union staff, numerous business sponsors, volunteers and members, to make this event possible. We are truly blessed to have such caring and generous people all pulling together for a common cause. Thank you to everyone who supported this year’s event.”
This year’s tournament included more than 160 golfers and volunteers.
Since 1994, Service 1st’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $667,500 to benefit area organizations.
