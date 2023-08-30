DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held its 29th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Friday, Aug. 25, at Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. During the tournament, Service 1st presented two local charities with donations totaling $60,000.

“Our annual charity golf outing has become a special tradition at Service 1st,” said Bill Lavage, president/CEO, Service 1st. “Together, over the past 29 years, we’ve been able to support a number of local organizations making a difference in our communities. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who continues to support this event.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.