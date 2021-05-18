SELINSGROVE — The Herman School, located at 3015 Salem Road, Selinsgrove, will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, June 6 through Sept. 5.
The one-room schoolhouse has stood in Snyder County for 179 years.
Diseased and dead trees on the property were cut down and new ones were planted in their place. Several wood panels on the outside of the building were replaced. A Boy Scout troop helped with general grounds maintenance. Community members have assisted with driveway maintenance and building repair. New additions to the school’s library included period readers and a dictionary. A period cabinet was constructed for storage of the school’s memorabilia during the off-season.
For information on becoming a tour guide, contact Mary Sullivan at 570-966-4320.
Annual dues, at $10, can be paid to support the general maintenance of the school, as well as scholarships for Midd-West and Selinsgrove seniors pursuing a career in education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.