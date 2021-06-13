TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District's 99,000-square-foot new elementary school is starting to take shape as construction has continued at a brisk pace over the last two weeks on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
According to an update posted on the district website, the first wall for the school's kitchen was poured Thursday, June 13.
"The contractors are starting with the kitchen walls and in and around the library," the update said. "Inlets at the parking lot were started with end walls ongoing... with material on site at basin and fore bay."
Construction of the building's piers started Friday, June 11.
In addition to the construction of the new elementary school, the $28.7 million project includes renovations to the facility's athletic stadium.
Over the past week, contractors started digging the footers for the dugouts.
"Electrical contractors started the underground utilities at the baseball and softball field... and working back to the parking lot," the update said.
Construction of the new elementary school is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted at $28.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
The school board on Tuesday, June 8, approved Breslin Architects to create construction documents for a proposed field house at the stadium.
The drawings are expected to be presented to contractors in July to provide a cost estimate on the project. Based on the costs, the board will decide if it will be moving forward with construction of a field house.
