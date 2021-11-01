MILTON — Twenty students and staff members in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, according to the district's online dashboard.
The following numbers are reported:
• Baugher Elementary School: Two students positive, one staff member positive, 10 students quarantined.
• White Deer Elementary School: Three students positive, eight students quarantined.
• Middle school: Five students positive, one student presumed positive, 43 students quarantined.
• High school: One staff member positive, eight students positive, one student presumed positive, eight students quarantined.
