WATSONTOWN — As summer draws near, residents can look forward to music, food and fun by the river as part of the Watsontown Area Business Association's (WABA) newly renamed Music at the Canal: Fourth Wednesday in Watsontown.
To be held on the fourth Wednesday of May, June, July and August, Fourth Wednesday in Watsontown will feature live bands, food trucks and local craft vendors by the canal boat pavilion along the river.
Music at the Canal has been held for the past five years, but this year WABA wanted to expand the festivities.
"In the past we’ve always supported live music and we’ve had local entertainment come in," said Pam Showers, chair of the event for WABA. "We've been doing (Music at the Canal) for the last couple years, but we wanted to do more for the community."
Showers, who manages the Watson Inn, said WABA initially floated the idea of a first Friday event. One such event was held last summer in collaboration with the Watson Inn, which hosts its own first Friday celebration, but Showers said, "it didn't fit right."
"So we came up with fourth Wednesdays in Watsontown, because everybody has a first Fridays," she said.
"We're very excited, this is our first time doing it. I just hope the town comes out and supports the local vendors and the local food trucks that will be available," Showers said. "Kids can get out, and the adults. It's family oriented."
In addition to food and craft vendors, games and activities like ring toss and face painting will be available for children.
"We want to have things there that are going to draw people there to support the live music and the community vendors," Showers said.
"We're all about doing everything for the community and making sure the growth of the community is strong," she added. "We're also trying to promote the river, we want people in Watsontown to know that you can come down and have a picnic and enjoy the river."
Events are scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, June 22, July 27 and Aug. 24. The bands set to feature are Trainwreck Survivors, Country Express, Special Delivery and Better Than Nothing.
