Mael speaks to Rotarians

MILTON — The head of the newly merged United Way described the recent change to Milton Rotarians.
Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the Susquehanna Valley United Way, said she has been involved with that organization since 2015, when it was just the Columbia County United Way.
In 2017, it merged with the Montour County United Way and last year it joined forces with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to be a five-county organization.
This new organization serves 57 member agencies that need to be funded. The organization also works on community impact projects in the areas of Health, Education, Financial Stability and Equity and have obtained over $2.5 million in grants for its various agencies.
The organization was able to obtain grant funding for drug rehabilitation and distribution of narcan to assist with opioid overdoses. One of its recent projects was to team up with two banks that will provide low-interest loans to those in need of transportation to get to work.
