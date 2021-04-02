LEWISBURG — The April League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Virtual Educational Forum, to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, will feature Union County Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber. and Stacy Richards.
Participants can join in optional breakout room discussions after the formal presentation and a question-and-answer period.
The meeting is open to members and the general public. All LWVLA Forum meetings will be held online, as Zoom Video Conference calls. All participants must register in advance. Instructions and unique links will be sent to those who register in advance.
To initiate registration, send an email to: LWVLAForum@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Sunday, April 18.
An internet connection and a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with a camera and microphone are needed to successfully log onto the call.
