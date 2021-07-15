LEWISBURG — A modified Music in the Park premiered for 2021 on Wednesday evening after a one-week rain delay.
Juliana Zafa opened the season under the blue awning at Lewisburg Community Park. The site off North 15th Street was used due to the rehab of the traditional venue in Hufnagle Park.
Zafa performed using a ukulele, an instrument she began tinkering with about five years ago. She said the four-string instrument could be strummed or picked. Zafa planned to do both on a Fender electric ukulele as a mix of covers and originals were on her set list.
“I grew up on alternative rock in the 90s,” Zafa said. “Love that and Tori Amos was a big (favorite).”
Zafa, also known as Juliana Brafa, said she used the musical stage name to distinguish her music projects from other interests. It is a combination of Zaid and Brafa, her parent’s last names.
Strawberry Ridge, a five-person bluegrass ensemble with members from around the region, followed.
“We started out in the area of Strawberry Ridge Road (Montour County),” said Renee Goocey. “We’ve been together about 10 years.”
One member observed the popularity of traditional string music seems to come in cycles.
“It seems that the music ebbs and flows according to what popular movie is out that features the music,” said Bob Shuey. “Bonnie and Clyde was one era during the 1960s. In the 1970s you had Deliverance and then O Brother Where Art Thou? Whenever that happens there is new resurgence for the music and younger people latch on to it.”
Strawberry Ridge has given many popular tunes a bluegrass arrangement, including at least one originally done by the Bee Gees.
Strawberry Ridge has opened for Alison Brown at the Weis Center, performed at the Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival near Allentown and the Smoke Country Jam in Cross Fork, Potter County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.