Montour coal-fired plant could switch to natural gas

WASHINGTONVILLE — Natural gas power is one option being considered by Talen Energy for its Montour Steam Electric Plant, which plans to end coal-fired operations by the end of 2025.
In a press release issued this week, Talen said its Montour County generation facility — along with its Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner coal generation facilities in Maryland — will cease coal-fired operations by the end of 2025 and re-power, pending approvals by state agencies.
These facilities will join Talen’s Brunner Island generation facility, which previously committed to transition from coal by the end of 2028. In total, they represent approximately 5 gigawatts of generating capacity and over 30% of Talen’s total generating capacity.
As part of this effort, Talen and the Sierra Club are working toward an agreement which aims to avoid future litigation or permit disputes related to coal at Talen’s transitioning sites.
Taryne Williams, media and community relations manager for Talen Energy, said the company is looking to convert its Montour plant to running on alternate fuels, “likely natural gas.”
She said a decision on the alternate fuel to power the Montour plant has not yet been finalized.
“We are not able to provide details around cost or logistics at this time,” she said.
Like most coal operators, Williams said Talen has continued to face “mounting challenges” within the market, where “it is difficult to compete with abundant, low-cost natural gas.
“Social, environmental and political pressures also continue to affect coal,” she said. “As a result, the company felt it was more advantageous to invest capital into converting our wholly owned plants.
“We believe this will extend the lives of these plants and their jobs into the future,” Williams continued. “This also helps us to continue to support the communities we have been part of for decades.”
At the Montour plant, she said Talen is committed to a transition “that minimizes employee impact to the greatest extent possible.”
Recently, Talen reported employing approximately 300 people in Montour County, and 2,000 across Pennsylvania.
“Over the next five years, we will evaluate positions over time and look for opportunities to adjust staffing to ensure a fair and equitable transition,” Williams said. “We have also called upon Pennsylvania officials to support this transition.”
By re-powering its plants, Williams said Talen is looking to maintain its longtime commitment to communities surrounding the plants.
“We will aim to take this commitment a step further through our investments in renewable energy and battery storage projects within our existing asset footprint,” she said. “These projects will also help provide a positive economic impact in these areas.”
In August, Talen announced plans to partner with Pattern Energy to develop a 1,000-acre solar farm on land it owns in Montour County.
The project is expected to generate 100 megawatts of power, enough to power about 20,000 homes each year.
The solar farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.
Williams said the announcement about the plant ceasing to use coal power is not related to the solar project.
“The Montour Solar One project will help Talen further diversify its energy portfolio, adding renewable energy,” she said. “It will help us meet demands in the market for zero carbon, renewable energy.”
“Talen is pleased to play a leading role in driving toward a lower carbon future,” Talen CEO Ralph Alexander said in a press release issued on plans to cease coal-fired operations at the noted plants.
“We are among the first in the competitive power generation industry to commit to an accelerated transition from coal,” he said. “This step, coupled with our ESG infrastructure investments, are good for our business and all our stakeholders, including the communities in which our plants are located. By moving to re-power these sites for the future, we maintain our longstanding economic commitment to our communities, while also providing the environmental benefits of a lower carbon footprint.”
Under its energy transition plan, the release said Talen is developing renewable energy and battery storage projects at strategic locations across its asset portfolio.
A press release issued by the Sierra Club said Talen previously applied for permits to convert its Montour plant to operating on “fracked gas.”
“The Sierra Club will oppose that every step of the way,” the release said. “Methane (the primary component of fracked gas) is a greenhouse gas 87 times more potent than carbon dioxide over its first 20 years in the atmosphere, and can leak at every stage of production and delivery.”
“We appreciate Talen CEO Ralph Alexander’s prudent perspective in leading the company away from coal and hope he takes the same approach with fracked gas and other fossil fuels,” Mark Kresowik, deputy regional director for the Sierra Club, said in the release. “There is no place for fracked gas in a clean energy economy.”
“The Sierra Club echoes Talen’s call for Pennsylvania and Maryland officials to invest in clean energy and transition for communities and workers impacted by coal’s declining profitability,” Kresowik said. “The Maryland legislature should pass legislation to require all power plants in Maryland to stop burning coal before 2030 and provide a more stable and prosperous future for impacted communities and workers... We will continue to advocate until our country is powered by clean energy once and for all.”
The Sierra Club release did praise Talen Energy for its decision to move away from coal power.
“We applaud Talen’s decision to join the ranks of leading power companies across the country in retiring climate disrupting coal plants,” Kresowik said. “This decision, and the company’s growing investment in developing solar and electricity storage at these sites, should be supported by decision makers and investors alike.”
