Troopers retract arrest report

MILTON — Pennsylvania State Police have retracted a report previously issued in which a Milton man was noted as being charged with driving under the influence.
Troopers on Tuesday issued a report stating Joseph Moralez, 29, of Milton, was not associated with a traffic stop conducted at 10:01 p.m. May 6 at 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
The initial report said troopers were called to the scene to check on the welfare of the driver of a 2017 Buick Encore.
Moralez was named in the initial report by state police as being taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.
"Charges have not been filed in conjunction with this investigation," Tuesday's release from troopers stated. "Joseph Moralez was not associated with this traffic stop. Joseph Moralez was not taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Joseph Moralez has not been charged with any crime associated with this investigation.
"An additional news release will be prepared and submitted with the identity of the operator involved once charges are filed."
