Hayes Agosti
LEWISBURG — A boy, Hayes Michael Joseph Agosti, was born at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
His parents are Dominick and Mindy Agosti, of Lewisburg. Grandparents are Michael and Barbara Culp of New Columbia, and Joseph Agosti and Cathy Melfi of Millsboro, Del.
Beau Beers
TURBOTVILLE — A boy, Beau Henry Beers, was born at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He is the son of Donavin Beers and Heather Gilgora, of Turbotville. His grandparents are Sharon and Dean Lusby, Jack and Tami Gilgora, Fred Beers Sr, Tanya Beers and Amy Swartz.
