LEWISBURG — Amy Wolaver, associate professor of economics at Bucknell University will present "COVID-19, US Public Health and Governmental Response" during the November League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area forum, to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom.
An optional 30-minute participant discussion session will immediately follow the presentation.
All participants must register by Sunday, Nov. 15, by emailing lwvlaforum@gmail.com.
