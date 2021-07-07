DANVILLE — The Friends of Joseph Priestley House recently announced the return of History Camp with an additional program for teens.
The camp for students in Grade 1 through Grade 6 is coordinated by Jo Ann Long and Lorie Becker, retired Shikellamy School District teachers. The theme for 2021, "The Life and Times of Joseph Priestley" from 9 a.m. to noon daily Wednesday, July 28. Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30.
The fee is $30 for all three days or $10 per day. Scholarships are available and students may attend just one or two days. Each day will have a special guest along with a variety of crafts, colonial games, a science demonstration of Priestley’s experiments and lessons on herb gardening. A snack will also be provided.
The new Teen History Camp if for middle school and older students is coordinated by Hope Kopf and Lisa Merts, retired Shikellamy School District teachers. The camp will focus on the local life from 1750-1850 will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. daily Wednesday, July 28. Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30. The fee is $50 for all 3 days or $20 per day. Scholarships are available and students may attend one or two days.
Wednesday will be spent with Benjamin Franklin who was a prominent mentor of Priestley. Teens will create a mini-museum of Franklin’s inventions. They will construct their own quill pen and keep a daily journal. Other activities will include a visit to a real log house, construction of an 1800-type log raft and learn about the Pennsylvania Canal. Campers will tell the Priestley story through theater and play colonial games.
Registration forms are available by contacting the Friends of Joseph Priestley House, Murrie Zlotziver, operations manager, jphopsmanager@gmail.com or at 570 473-9474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.