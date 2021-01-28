WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has announced the acquisition of a Severin Roesen painting.
The painting has been loaned by Bobby Maguire, in honor of his parents Jim and Shirley Maguire. It is Maguire’s intention to turn the loan into a permanent gift within the year.
“We are so thrilled to receive this loan from Mr. Maguire," museum Director Gary Parks said. "His generosity and kindness is beyond measure. Thanks to him all of our visitors will be able to view the beauty of Roesen’s work.
“Many folks within Lycoming County appreciated his work but it was not until Jacqueline Kennedy outfitted the White House with two Roesens that his talent was more fully appreciated by our country.”
A number of major museums throughout the country have Roesen still lifes in their collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the National Museum of Art (Smithsonian Institution), the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Chrysler Museum, St. Louis Art Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Roesen, known for his depictions of fruit and flower still lifes was active in Williamsport during the heyday of logging and lumbering, nicknaming the city “the lumber capital of the world."
Roesen never achieved financial success during his lifetime but it is to his credit that First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy chose two Roesens to appear in her refurbishment of the White House in the early 1960s.
The painting will join the Taber Museum’s other still life, a permanent gift of the children of George R. and Margaret Hays Lamade. Both feature the luscious fruits emblematic of Roesen’s work.
“In the still life loaned by Mr. Maguire, the grapes glisten with drops of dew, the slice of watermelon is brimming with juice, and the champagne flute has bubbles rising to the top," Parks said. "His signature 'S. Roesen' is cleverly disguised as a grape tendril at the central bottom of the still-life. This will be such an asset to our collection.”
Both paintings are featured in the Fine and Decorative Arts Gallery of the Museum. A second loan from Maguire is a Federal-style looking glass. It will be displayed within the Greek Revival Parlor of the Museum.
The Taber is open for touring 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, visit tabermuseum.org or call 570-326-3326.
