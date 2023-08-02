The atmosphere was festive and the air was surprisingly cool as families from both sides of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River gathered to celebrate National Night Out.
An annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that promotes building strong partnerships between communities, emergency services providers, and businesses. Events were held in both Lewisburg and Watsontown to mark the occasion.
“National Night out is an opportunity for the community to come out and meet responders from the local area, and also local businesses,” said Watsontown Police Department Chief Chris Snyder. “A lot of times we talk to people on the phone, and it gives you a good opportunity to put a face to who you’re talking to.”
More than 100 people convened at Watsontown’s National Night Out event as it kicked off at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department. There, kids had the opportunity to get up close and personal with different emergency services vehicles, while picking up goodie bags from locals businesses and organizations.
“It’s a way for me to see a lot of people at one time,” said JA Babay, director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, as she passed out STEM kits to the kids who visited her table. “It’s nice to see a lot of the people who do come to the (summer) lunch programs.”
Lisa Derr, of Kingdom Kidz, operated a table alongside two of her more popular safety program puppets: Firedog Frank and McGruff the Crime Dog.
“It’s been great. There’s a lot of people here. The parents and kids learn about safety and different things,” said Derr.
One of the things that makes National Night Out such a draw is that it offers kids and adults of all ages a night of free fun.
“It’s a completely free event. You can leave your wallet at home. You can come out for a fun night and get something to eat,” said Snyder.
However, there’s more to National Night Out than free food and games.
“We wanted to come out because education is really important for us,” said Kale Geiswite, the chief drone operator of the New Berlin Fire Department.
Spectators gathered around the tennis courts at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park to watch, from a safe distance, as Geiswite launched one of the department’s drones into the fading light of a dusk sky. While the drone disappeared far beyond the sight of the human eye, curious kids huddled around the display screen to watch the video that the drone was capturing in real time.
“We wanted to let the public know how we’re using these drones. We try to explain to them what really goes into putting a program like this together, how we can use that program to better benefit the public, and the different types of scenarios we can use those drones,” continued Geiswite. “We figure that the more the public knows about them and what we’re doing with them, the more supportive they are of us using this type of equipment.”
Among games of bean bag toss and dunk tanks, there were a variety of organizations and businesses that used National Night Out as an opportunity to educate community members about the services they provide.
“It’s useful in the fact that we can get information for preparedness to the public,” said Michelle Dietrich, Emergency Management director for Union County. “It’s geared around the children but we also provide info for preparedness that the whole entire family can do together so they can understand what they need to do in an emergency.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
