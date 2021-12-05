MILTON — While the Milton Public Library is open to patrons, much of its programming continues to be offered virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Among its winter programming highlights, Director Kris LaVanish said the library now offers a virtual adult book club.
The next club meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, via Zoom. Each month, she said library staff pick a theme.
"Everybody reads a book in line with that theme and they talk about it (during the meeting)," LaVanish said. "December will be romance."
In November, LaVanish said two people who had never visited the library before participated in the book club meeting.
"They came in the next day and got their (library) card," she said.
Other programs offered virtually include Zoom Baby Lapsit at 9:30 a.m. each Friday.
"That's been gaining a lot of traction," LaVanish said. "There have been 10 to 12 people on the (Zoom) call."
The library will have gingerbread house kits available for pickup beginning Monday, Dec. 13. The kits will guide those who pick them up through assembly a gingerbread house.
A Winter Reading Program Bingo promotion will take place Dec. 21 through Feb. 11.
LaVanish said the activity is similar to the library's summer reading program.
Participants of all ages will be able to pick up a card at the library, which will prompt them to read books and complete various activities.
Each card returned to the library will result in the participant being entered into a prize drawing for a gift basket.
While the library continues to add programs to its winter activities, LaVanish said initial planning for the 2022 Summer Reading Program is underway. The theme will be focused on the ocean.
The library is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The library will be closed for the holidays Dec. 25-25 and 31, and Jan. 1.
For more information on the Milton Public Library, its programs and services, visit miltonpalibrary.org.
